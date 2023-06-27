Merck-Ridgeback withdraw EU COVID drug application

June 27 (Reuters) - Merck and Co MRK.N and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics have withdrawn their European Union application for COVID-19 pill Lagevrio after the region's regulator cited insufficient data for not backing the drug in February.

