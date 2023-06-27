News & Insights

US Markets
MRK

Merck-Ridgeback withdraw EU COVID drug application

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

June 27, 2023 — 08:18 am EDT

Written by Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

June 27 (Reuters) - Merck and Co MRK.N and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics have withdrawn their European Union application for COVID-19 pill Lagevrio after the region's regulator cited insufficient data for not backing the drug in February.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.