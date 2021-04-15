Merck, Ridgeback Biotherapeutics Update Covid Drug Development Program

(RTTNews) - Merck (MRK) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announced that the companies plan to proceed with the phase 3 portion of phase 2/3 study of investigational drug Molnupiravir in outpatients with Covid-19.

This decision has been made following interim analysis of data from the Phase 2 portion of two ongoing Phase 2/3 studies of molnupiravir in outpatients (MOVe-OUT) and hospitalized patients (MOVe-IN) with Covid-19 and from a previously completed Phase 2a dose-ranging study in outpatients.

Also, the companies have decided to not to proceed to phase 3 study in hospitalized patients, as the data from MOVe-IN indicate that molnupiravir is unlikely to show a clinical benefit in hospitalized patients.

"We continue to make progress in the clinical development of our antiviral candidate molnupiravir. Data from the dose-finding portion of these studies are consistent with the mechanism of action and provide meaningful evidence for the antiviral potential of the 800 mg dose," said Dr. Roy Baynes, senior vice president and head of global clinical development, chief medical officer, Merck Research Laboratories.

