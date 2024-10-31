Merck reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.57, consensus $1.50

Reports Q3 revenue $16.7B, consensus $16.46B. “Our third-quarter results were strong, as we continue to make progress heading into 2025 and beyond,” said Robert Davis, chairman and chief executive officer, Merck (MRK). “Our pipeline is advancing and expanding, demonstrating our success in creating a sustainable innovation engine, and positioning Merck with a more diversified portfolio to drive growth. I continue to remain confident in the strength of our business and our ability to execute, and I want to thank our colleagues across the globe for their focus and commitment as we work to create lasting value for patients, shareholders and all our stakeholders.”

