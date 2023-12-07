News & Insights

Merck Reports Data From Phase 2 KeyVibe-002 Trial - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Merck (MRK) reported full results from the non-registrational Phase 2 KeyVibe-002 trial evaluating vibostolimab/pembrolizumab, an investigational coformulation of vibostolimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, and pembrolizumab, with or without docetaxel for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer with progressive disease after treatment with immunotherapy and platinum-doublet chemotherapy. The company said the data showed that vibostolimab/pembrolizumab plus docetaxel extended median progression-free survival by 2.4 months compared to those treated with docetaxel alone, though the results did not reach statistical significance. Also, Vibostolimab/pembrolizumab alone did not show an improvement in median PFS compared to docetaxel alone. The safety profile of vibostolimab/pembrolizumab was consistent with that observed for vibostolimab and pembrolizumab in previously reported studies.

The company said the results are being presented during a poster session at the 2023 European Society of Medical Oncology Immuno-Oncology Annual Congress.

