Merck Reports Data From Phase 2 KeyVibe-002 Trial - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Merck (MRK) reported full results from the non-registrational Phase 2 KeyVibe-002 trial evaluating vibostolimab/pembrolizumab, an investigational coformulation of vibostolimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, and pembrolizumab, with or without docetaxel for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer with progressive disease after treatment with immunotherapy and platinum-doublet chemotherapy. The company said the data showed that vibostolimab/pembrolizumab plus docetaxel extended median progression-free survival by 2.4 months compared to those treated with docetaxel alone, though the results did not reach statistical significance. Also, Vibostolimab/pembrolizumab alone did not show an improvement in median PFS compared to docetaxel alone. The safety profile of vibostolimab/pembrolizumab was consistent with that observed for vibostolimab and pembrolizumab in previously reported studies.

The company said the results are being presented during a poster session at the 2023 European Society of Medical Oncology Immuno-Oncology Annual Congress.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.