Merck Reports Approval Of ERBITUX In China For First-line Treatment Of R/M SCCHN

(RTTNews) - Merck said the National Medical Products Administration of China has approved ERBITUX for the first-line treatment of patients with recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck in combination with platinum-based therapy with fluorouracil. The approval is based on the CHANGE II study in 243 randomized patients.

In 2019, ERBITUX was made available in China for the first-line treatment of patients with RAS wild-type metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFOX or FOLFIRI, or in combination with irinotecan.

