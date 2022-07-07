Markets
Merck Reportedly In Advanced Talks To Buy Seagen

(RTTNews) - Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) is in advanced talks to acquire Seagen Inc. (SGEN) in a deal that could be worth roughly $40 billion or more, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The companies are discussing a price for Seagen above $200 per share, the report specified.

Merck and Seagen are seeking to seal a deal on or before the announcement of Merck's second fiscal-quarter earnings set for July 28, the report added.

