Merck Reportedly In Advanced Talks To Buy Seagen

(RTTNews) - Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) is in advanced talks to acquire Seagen Inc. (SGEN) in a deal that could be worth roughly $40 billion or more, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The companies are discussing a price for Seagen above $200 per share, the report specified.

Merck and Seagen are seeking to seal a deal on or before the announcement of Merck's second fiscal-quarter earnings set for July 28, the report added.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.