Merck receives CHMP opinion recommending approval of Keytruda

Merck (MRK) announced that the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, or CHMP, adopted an opinion recommending approval of Keytruda, Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, in combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy, for the first-line treatment of adult patients with unresectable non-epithelioid malignant pleural mesothelioma, or MPM.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MRK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.