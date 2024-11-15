Merck receives CHMP opinion recommending approval of Keytruda

Merck (MRK) announced that the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, or CHMP, adopted an opinion recommending approval of Keytruda, Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, in combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy, for the first-line treatment of adult patients with unresectable non-epithelioid malignant pleural mesothelioma, or MPM.
