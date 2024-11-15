News & Insights

Merck receives CHMP opinion recommending approval of Keytruda

November 15, 2024 — 07:25 am EST

Merck (MRK) announced that the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, or CHMP, adopted an opinion recommending approval of Keytruda, Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, in combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy, for the first-line treatment of adult patients with unresectable non-epithelioid malignant pleural mesothelioma, or MPM.

