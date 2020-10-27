Merck quarterly profit rises nearly 55% as key drug sales rebound

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc MRK.N on Tuesday reported a 54.7% rise in third-quarter profit, helped by strong sales of blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda and rebound in sales of its key drugs.

The company's net income rose to $2.94 billion, or $1.16 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.90 billion, or $0.74 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.