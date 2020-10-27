US Markets
MRK

Merck quarterly profit rises nearly 55% as key drug sales rebound

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Merck & Co Inc on Tuesday reported a 54.7% rise in third-quarter profit, helped by strong sales of blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda and rebound in sales of its key drugs.

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc MRK.N on Tuesday reported a 54.7% rise in third-quarter profit, helped by strong sales of blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda and rebound in sales of its key drugs.

The company's net income rose to $2.94 billion, or $1.16 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.90 billion, or $0.74 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular