World Markets

Merck quarterly profit falls on deal-related charge

Contributors
Saumya Sibi Joseph Reuters
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Drugmaker Merck & Co Inc reported a drop in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, hit by a $982 million charge related to its acquisition of Peloton Therapeutics.

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Merck & Co Inc MRK.N reported a drop in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, hit by a $982 million charge related to its acquisition of Peloton Therapeutics.

Net income fell to $1.90 billion, or 74 cents per share, from $1.95 billion, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose to $12.40 billion from $10.79 billion.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((saumya.joseph@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2290; Twitter: @SaumyaSibi))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular