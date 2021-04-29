MRK

Merck quarterly profit falls on COVID-19 hit

Contributor
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Merck & Co Inc reported a 1.2% fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by a drop in visits to the doctor's office because of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases at the beginning of the year in the United States.

Adds details on earnings

April 29 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc MRK.N reported a 1.2% fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by a drop in visits to the doctor's office because of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases at the beginning of the year in the United States.

The company said sales took an about $600 million hit due to lower visits to the doctors' office due to the pandemic.

Net earnings fell to $3.18 billion, or $1.25 per share, in the first-quarter ended March 31, from $3.22 billion, or $1.26 per share, a year ago.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRK

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters