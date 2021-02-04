Merck Q4 Earnings Preview: Keytruda And Gardasil In Focus

Merck (NYSE: MRK) is scheduled to report its Q4 2020 results on Thursday, February 4. We expect the company to likely post revenue slightly below and earnings in-line with the consensus estimates, partly due to lower expected sales of vaccines, such as Gardasil and Proquad. That said, Merck should see an overall pickup in demand due to an increase in hospital visits with economies opening up gradually. We expect the company to do well based on these trends over the latest quarter.

While Merck may report earnings slightly below the consensus estimates, our forecast indicates that its valuation is around $102 per share, which is 30% above the current market price of around $78. Our interactive dashboard analysis on Merck’s Pre-Earnings has additional details.

(1) Revenues expected to be slightly below the consensus estimates

Trefis estimates Merck’s Q4 2020 revenues to be around $12.5 billion, slightly below the $12.7 billion consensus estimate. While the deferment of elective surgeries and hospital visits for non-emergency cases impacted the sales of pharmaceutical companies earlier in 2020, the gradual opening up of economies and growth in number of elective procedures is likely to have aided sales in Q4. The company is likely to see continued market share gains for its blockbuster drug – Keytruda – while vaccines such as Gardasil, may continue to see lower sales, as healthcare systems remain focused on Covid-19. Merck’s Q3 2020 sales were up 1% y-o-y to $12.6 billion, primarily reflecting continued growth in Keytruda sales as well as higher Animal Health products sales. Our dashboard on Merck Revenues offers more details on the company’s segments.

2) EPS likely to be in-line with the consensus estimates

Merck’s Q4 2020 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) is expected to be $1.38 per Trefis analysis, in-line with the consensus estimate. Merck’s adjusted net income of $11.7 billion in Q3 2020 reflected a 13% rise from its $10.4 billion figure in the prior-year quarter, due to margin expansion. The margins will likely improve further going forward, as the current Covid-19 crisis subsides. For the full year 2020, we expect the adjusted EPS to be higher at $6.00 compared to $5.19 in 2019.

(3) Stock price estimate higher than the current market price

Going by our Merck’s Valuation, with an EPS estimate of $6.00 and a P/E multiple of 17x in 2020, this translates into a price of $102, which is 30% above the current market price of around $78. The 17x figure is slightly lower than levels of near 18x seen over the recent years.

Note: P/E Multiples are based on Share Price at the end of the year and reported (or expected) Adjusted Earnings for the full year.

