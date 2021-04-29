Markets
MRK

Merck Q1 Adj. Profit Declines

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Merck (MRK) reported first quarter non-GAAP EPS of $1.40 compared to $1.51, prior year. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.63, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter net income to Merck & Co. was $3.18 billion, down 1% from prior year. GAAP EPS was $1.25 compared to $1.26.

First quarter sales were $12.08 billion compared to $12.06 billion, previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $12.66 billion, for the quarter. Excluding the impact from Foreign Exchange, sales declined 1%.

Pharmaceutical sales were $10.7 billion, in-line with last year. Pharmaceutical revenue reflects growth in oncology, largely driven by higher sales of KEYTRUDA, which rose 19% to $3.9 billion.

Research and development expenses were $2.5 billion in the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 12% from prior year.

Merck continues to expect sales growth of 8% to 12% in 2021 with revenue estimated to be between $51.8 billion and $53.8 billion. Merck now expects GAAP EPS to be between $5.05 and $5.25. Merck continues to expect non-GAAP EPS to be between $6.48 and $6.68, including a positive impact from foreign exchange of less than 3%.

"While our results this quarter were impacted by the pandemic, the underlying demand for our innovative products remains strong and we remain confident in our future growth prospects," said Kenneth Frazier, chairman and CEO, Merck.

Shares of Merck were down nearly 3% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular