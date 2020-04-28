US Markets
MRK

Merck profit rises, cuts 2020 forecast over COVID-19 uncertainty

Contributor
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Merck & Co Inc on Tuesday posted a 10.4% rise in first-quarter profit, helped by strong sales of cancer therapy Keytruda, but the drugmaker lowered its 2020 profit forecast due to uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic.

April 28 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc MRK.N on Tuesday posted a 10.4% rise in first-quarter profit, helped by strong sales of cancer therapy Keytruda, but the drugmaker lowered its 2020 profit forecast due to uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company now expects its full-year adjusted profit forecast to be in the range of $5.17 to $5.37 per share, down from its prior estimates of between $5.62 and $5.77 per share.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $3.22 billion, or $1.26 per share, in the quarter, from $2.92 billion, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((sweta.singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S +91 80 6749 6125; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: sweta.singh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRK

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular