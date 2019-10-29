World Markets

Merck profit beats estimates as Keytruda sales surge

Contributors
Saumya Sibi Joseph Reuters
Manas Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Merck & Co Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday and raised its full-year earnings forecast as sales of its blockbuster immunotherapy, Keytruda, crossed the $3 billion mark for the first time in a single quarter.

Compares with estimates

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc MRK.N reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday and raised its full-year earnings forecast as sales of its blockbuster immunotherapy, Keytruda, crossed the $3 billion mark for the first time in a single quarter.

Keytruda has driven much of Merck's recent growth, given its position as a mainstay treatment for newly diagnosed patients with advanced lung cancer, the most lucrative oncology market.

Sales of the therapy rose 62.5% to $3.07 billion, sweeping past estimates of $2.88 billion, according to five brokerages polled by Refinitiv.

Profit was also boosted by the company's line of vaccines for diseases, including chicken pox and measles, that brought in revenue of $2.5 billion, an increase of 17%.

Merck raised its 2019 adjusted earnings forecast to between $5.12 and $5.17 per share from a prior range of between $4.84 and $4.94 per share. Analysts were expecting $4.92 per share.

Net income fell to $1.90 billion, or 74 cents per share, in the third quarter from $1.95 billion, or 73 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Merck earned $1.51 per share, beating analysts' average estimates of $1.24.

Sales rose 14.9% to $12.40 billion, surging past analysts' estimates of $11.64 billion.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((saumya.joseph@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2290; Twitter: @SaumyaSibi))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular