Merck Prices $4.5 Bln Public Debt Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Merck & Co., Inc.(MRK), known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada, announced Wednesday that it has priced a $4.5 billion public debt offering of four series of senior unsecured notes on Tuesday.

The Notes include $1.0 billion of 0.750% notes due 2026, $1.25 billion of 1.450% notes due 2030, $1.0 billion of 2.350% notes due 2040, and $1.25 billion of 2.450% notes due 2050.

Merck intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including without limitation the repayment of outstanding commercial paper borrowings and other indebtedness with upcoming maturities.

The offering is expected to close on June 24, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. BNP Paribas Securities Corp., BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. are acting as the active joint book-running managers for the offering.

