Merck price target lowered to $130 from $140 at Citi

Citi analyst Geoff Meacham lowered the firm’s price target on Merck (MRK) to $130 from $140 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following a transfer of analyst coverage. The firm sees new growth levers to offset the Keytruda loss of exclusivity. Merck’s vaccine franchise is a “high impact contributor,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

