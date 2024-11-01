Merck price target lowered to $110 from $125 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal lowered the firm’s price target on Merck (MRK) to $110 from $125 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. Merck’s Gardasil expectation reset is a step in right direction, but new investment would still need a narrative shift and Winrevair may not be enough to drive that, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

