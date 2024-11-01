Merck price target lowered to $110 from $125 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal lowered the firm’s price target on Merck (MRK) to $110 from $125 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. Merck’s Gardasil expectation reset is a step in right direction, but new investment would still need a narrative shift and Winrevair may not be enough to drive that, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on MRK:
- Merck price target lowered to $120 from $140 at BofA
- MRK Earnings: Merck Stock Drops Despite Q3 Beat
- Merck Reports Steady Q3 2024 Growth Amid Challenges
- Microsoft reports Q1 beat, Comcast weighs cable networks spinoff: Morning Buzz
- Morning Movers: Roblox surges and Estee Lauder sinks following earnings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.