Merck Presents Key Cardiovascular Research Findings At ACC.25

(RTTNews) - Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada, will present new clinical and outcomes research at the American College of Cardiology's Annual Scientific Session - ACC.25 in Chicago from March 29-31.

The data highlights advancements in cardiovascular disease research, evaluating approved treatments and opportunities for improved disease management.

One of the key presentations includes results from the Phase 3 ZENITH trial evaluating WINREVAIR (sotatercept-csrk) for pulmonary arterial hypertension or PAH patients at high risk of mortality. The findings will be shared in a late-breaking session on March 31. According to Dr. Eliav Barr, Merck has been committed to cardiovascular research for over 60 years, and the ZENITH trial's interim results were strong enough to conclude the study early due to overwhelming efficacy.

Merck will also present four studies on cholesterol management. These include analyses of real-world data on healthcare utilization for dyslipidemia treatment and LDL-C measurement patterns, as well as a model estimating the impact of lipid-lowering therapy (LLT) on clinical and economic outcomes. Dr. Bjorn Oddens stated that nearly two-thirds of individuals fail to meet LDL-C goals, and the research aims to identify gaps and improve patient management.

Key data at ACC.25 includes results from the Phase 3 ZENITH trial on WINREVAIR™ for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in high-risk patients (LBA402-16), a meta-analysis on residual atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) risk in statin users (1062-36), and an analysis of real-world LDL-C measurement frequency and patient characteristics (1062-19). Additionally, research will cover the economic impact of non-statin lipid-lowering therapy (LLT) on the U.S. health system (977-03) and an evaluation of healthcare resource use and treatment patterns among adults on LLT (977-15).

Additional studies will cover heart failure therapy optimization, the burden of PAH on women, and economic evaluations of ASCVD treatment patterns.

WINREVAIR, approved by the FDA for PAH treatment, improves vascular function and reduces clinical worsening events. The therapy is licensed from Bristol Myers Squibb. Safety concerns include risks of thromboembolic events, thrombocytopenia, serious bleeding, and fetal harm, requiring close monitoring and contraceptive use during treatment.

Merck has a long-standing commitment to cardiovascular research, continuously advancing treatment options. Cardiovascular disease remains a leading cause of mortality worldwide, and Merck aims to drive innovation to improve patient outcomes.

