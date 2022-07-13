Merck, Orion In Deal To Develop Orion's Prostate Cancer Drug ODM-208

(RTTNews) - Merck (MRK) and Orion Corporation Wednesday announced a global partnership to develop and sell ODM-208, Orion's drug candidate for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

ODM-208, a non-steroidal and selective inhibitor of the CYP11A1 enzyme, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 study.

As per the deal, Merck, through its subsidiary, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, and Orion will co-develop and co-commercialize ODM-208. Orion will receive an upfront payment of $290 million.

Additionally, there is an option to convert the collaboration into a global exclusive license to Merck, under which Merck would assume all expenses related to the development and commercialization of ODM-208. Orion would be eligible for milestone payments with the progress of the drug development and double-digit royalties on sales if the product is approved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.