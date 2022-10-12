Merck opts to jointly develop cancer vaccine with Moderna

Adds details on vaccine and background on agreement

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc MRNA.O said on Wednesday Merck & Co Inc MRK.N had exercised an option to jointly develop and potentially sell an mRNA-based cancer vaccine.

The vaccine, mRNA-4157, is being tested along with Merck's blockbuster cancer immunotherapy Keytruda, in a mid-stage trial. Data on the vaccine is expected in the fourth quarter of this year.

Merck will pay $250 million to exercise the option, as agreed under a 2016 agreement, Moderna said

The vaccine is designed to generate T-cells, a key part of the body's immune response, based on the mutational signature of a patient's tumor.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manaswrites15;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.