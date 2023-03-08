US Markets
OPK

Merck, Opko Health sign deal for experimental Epstein-Barr virus vaccine

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

March 08, 2023 — 08:01 am EST

Written by Aditya Samal for Reuters ->

March 8 (Reuters) - Opko Health Inc OPK.O said on Wednesday it signed a deal with Merck & Co Inc MRK.N potentially worth up to $922.5 million for its experimental Epstein-Barr virus vaccine.

Merck will take over the clinical and regulatory activities related to the vaccine, as well its commercialization once the drugmaker files a joint application with Opko unit ModeX Therapeutics to test it in humans, the company said.

Opko will receive an upfront payment of $50 million and is eligible for milestone payments of up to $872.5 million, plus royalties on global sales.

There is currently no vaccine for the Epstein-Barr virus, which is the leading cause of mononucleosis, or mono, commonly called the "kissing disease".

(Reporting by Aditya Samal in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Aditya.Samal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OPK
MRK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.