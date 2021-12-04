Merck (NYSE:MRK) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 7th of January to US$0.69. This takes the dividend yield from 3.8% to 8.4%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Merck Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, Merck's was paying out quite a large proportion of earnings and 85% of free cash flows. This indicates that the company is more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business, but it is still in a reasonable range to continue with.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 81.2% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 108%, which probably can't continue putting some pressure on the balance sheet.

Merck Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:MRK Historic Dividend December 4th 2021

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$1.52 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$2.76. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.1% over that duration. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Merck's Dividend Might Lack Growth

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Merck has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 11% per annum. The payout ratio is very much on the higher end, which could mean that the growth rate will slow down in the future, and that could flow through to the dividend as well.

Our Thoughts On Merck's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Merck's payments are rock solid. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Merck that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

