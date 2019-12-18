Merck Nears Approval of New Use for Blockbuster Cancer Drug Keytruda

An advisory committee for the Food and Drug Administration voted to recommend approval of Merck’s Keytruda as a treatment for a certain kind of bladder cancer.

Merck’s blockbuster drug Keytruda seems to be on the brink of racking up one more approval that would allowed it to be used for treating yet another form of cancer.

At a meeting Tuesday, an advisory committee of the Food and Drug Administration voted to recommend approval of Merck’s (ticker: MRK) Keytruda to treat a certain form of bladder cancer.

“We are encouraged by today’s productive discussion and look forward to working with the FDA as they continue their review of our supplemental application for KEYTRUDA in this patient population,” said Meck’s head of global clinical development, Roy Barnes.

In a note out Wednesday morning, SVB Leerink analyst Daina Graybosch wrote that the vote by the FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee meant that the agency was likely to approve the new use, or indication, for Keytruda.

“Although the panelists raised several concerns on the efficacy, the sentiment overall was that Keytruda provides a clinically meaningful benefit in a setting where patients have limited options other than cystectomy,” or the removal of the bladder, wrote Graybosch.

Shares of Merck were up 0.7% in premarket trading, while the S&P 500 was almost unchanged.

The back story. Merck was up 16.5% so far this year as of the close of the market on Tuesday. The stock is outperforming the S&P 500 Pharmaceuticals industry index, which is up just 10.1% on the year, but trailing behind the S&P 500, which is up 27.4%.

What’s new. The FDA advisory committee that met Wednesday was considering an application for Keytruda as a monotherapy treatment of patients with certain forms of high-risk, non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Keytruda is already approved to treat a range of cancers, including forms of lung cancer, Hodgkin lymphoma, gastric cancer, cervical cancer, and esophageal cancer, in some cases alone and in other cases in combination with other drugs.

The advisory committee members voted 9 to 4 to support the application. The FDA isn’t bound by the vote, but usually follows the advice of its advisory committees.

SVB Leerink’s Graybosch wrote that the arguments against the approval had to do with the results of Merck’s Phase 3 study of Keytruda in this form of bladder cancer, with some arguing that the response rate among patients was too low. But supporters of the drug countered that the option was better than the other choices available for patients, including cystectomy, which carries significant risks.

Looking ahead. Graybosch said in her Wednesday note that she expected the approval to come next month, and that the indication could bring up to $250 million in sales in the U.S. per year. Analysts expect total Keytruda sales across all indications to be $10 billion in 2020, according to FactSet.

