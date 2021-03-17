Merck Names Frank Clyburn President, Human Health - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Merck (MRK) said Michael Nally, chief marketing officer, Human Health, will leave the company at the end of March. He is leaving Merck for a leadership opportunity with another company.

Merck announced Frank Clyburn, chief commercial officer, Human Health, will become president, Human Health and lead all Human Health commercial and marketing for the company. Previously, Clyburn was the president of Merck's global oncology business.

Robert Davis will become president of Merck, effective April 1, 2021. He will become chief executive officer on July 1, 2021.

