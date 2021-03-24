Merck Names Caroline Litchfield CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Merck (MRK) announced the appointment of Caroline Litchfield as executive vice president and CFO, effective April 1, 2021. Davis, current CFO, will become president of Merck, effective April 1, 2021, and will become chief executive officer on July 1, 2021.

Litchfield is currently the company's treasurer. From 2014 to 2018, Litchfield led finance for Human Health, overseeing financial operations and reporting in approximately 100 markets.

Kenneth Frazier, CEO, Merck, said: "Caroline's appointment as our next CFO is the result of a combination of factors - most importantly, Caroline's financial expertise, remarkable track record, and leadership - as well as our commitment to developing talent and our succession planning for leadership roles."

