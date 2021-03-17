Merck (MRK) VHL-Linked Kidney Cancer Drug Gets FDA Priority Tag

Merck & Co., Inc. MRK announced that the FDA accepted the new drug application (“NDA”) for its novel investigational candidate, belzutifan. The company is seeking approval of belzutifan, a HIF-2α inhibitor, for the potential treatment of von Hippel-Lindau (“VHL”) disease-associated renal cell carcinoma (“RCC”) in patients who do not require immediate surgery.

With the FDA granting a priority review to the NDA, a decision from the regulatory body is expected on Sep 15, 2021.

The NDA was based on data from the phase II Study-004 study, which evaluated belzutifan for the given indication. Data from the study showed that treatment with belzutifan demonstrated a confirmed overall response rate of 36.1% in patients with VHL disease-associated RCC.

Per the company, VHL disease is a rare genetic condition for which currently there is no systemic treatment option available. As a matter of fact, around 70% of patients with VHL are likely to develop RCC in their lifetime. Hence, upon potential approval, belzutifan can serve a market with unmet medical need.

Shares of Merck have declined 6.1% so far this year compared with the industry's decrease of 0.5%.



Notably, belzutifan is also being studied for advanced RCC and other tumor types. The candidate is being investigated in phase III studies, both as monotherapy and as part of a combination regimen in previously-treated patients and as part of a combination regimen as a first-line treatment for advanced clear-cell RCC.

We remind investors that belzutifan is part of Merck’s oncology pipeline. The company’s cancer pipeline mostly consists of label expansion studies of Keytruda, Lynparza [marketed in partnership with AstraZeneca AZN] and Lenvima (in partnership with Eisai), which are already marketed for several cancer indications.

Keytruda is being studied in phase-III studies for biliary tract, cervical, gastric, hepatocellular, endometrial, cutaneous squamous cell, mesothelioma, ovarian, prostate and small-cell lung cancers. Merck has collaborated with several companies, including Amgen AMGN, Incyte, Glaxo and Pfizer PFE, separately, for the evaluation of Keytruda in combination with other regimens.

Lynparza is also being evaluated in combination with Keytruda for colorectal, NSCLC and colorectal cancer. Lenvima is being studied in combination with Keytruda for bladder, gastric, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, renal cell carcinoma, melanoma and NSCLC.

