Merck (MRK) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Merck MRK will report second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 1, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 4.48%.

Factors to Consider

Strong global underlying demand across its business, particularly for cancer drug Keytruda and HPV vaccine, Gardasil, is likely to have boosted sales growth in the second quarter like several previous quarters.

In oncology drugs, Keytruda sales are likely to have been driven by continued strong momentum in metastatic indications and rapid uptake across recent earlier-stage launches. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Keytruda’s sales is $5.87 billion, while our estimate is $5.69 billion. However, Keytruda’s year-over-year growth rate in the United States is expected to have moderated in the second quarter as the impact of the strong initial uptake of earlier-stage indications softened. In outside U.S. markets, while volumes are expected to have remained strong, pricing is expected to have been a headwind.

Higher alliance revenues from Lynparza, driven by increased demand, may have boosted oncology sales. Please note that Merck markets Lynparza in partnership with AstraZeneca AZN.

AstraZeneca and Merck formed a profit-sharing deal to co-market Lynparza and Koselugo in July 2017.

AstraZeneca and Merck’s Lynparza is approved for four cancer types, ovarian, breast, prostate and pancreatic. Lynparza is also being evaluated in an earlier-line setting for the approved cancer indications.

Alliance revenues from Lenvima may have also boosted oncology sales.

In the hospital specialty portfolio, higher demand and an increase in market share may have benefited sales of neuromuscular blockade medicine — Bridion injection. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bridion is $425 million, while our estimate is $372.6 million.

With regard to the HPV vaccine, Gardasil, ex-U.S. sales are expected to have been driven by strong demand in international markets like China in the second quarter. In the United States, sales were flat in the first quarter. It remains to be seen if sales trends improved in the second quarter. Overall, though Gardasil revenue growth in 2023 is expected to be higher than 2022 levels, the rate of growth in the second quarter is expected to have been less than the first quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gardasil is $1.99 billion.

Meanwhile, the top line is expected to have witnessed the impact of the loss of U.S. market exclusivity for drugs like Remicade, Noxafil and Zetia. Lower demand and pricing in the United States and generic competition in certain international markets may have hurt sales of the diabetes franchise (Januvia/Janumet). The drugs lost market exclusivity in China in July and the European Union in September last year.

Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics’ oral antiviral pill to treat COVID-19, Lagevrio (molnupiravir) is unlikely to have been a major contributor to top-line growth in the second quarter. Lagevrio sales are likely to have primarily come from international markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lagevriois $155 million, while our estimate is $220.7 million.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as our estimate for Merck’s Pharmaceutical unit is$11.88 billion.

The Animal Health franchise’s sales growth is likely to have contributed to top-line growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Animal Health unit is $1.55 billion, while our estimate is $1.63 billion.

Earnings Surprise History

This large drugmaker beat earnings expectations in each of the trailing four quarters. The company delivered a four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.77%, on average.

Merck’s stock has declined 3.1% so far this year against an increase of 2.5% for the industry.



Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Merck time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: Merck’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate stands at a loss of $1.88 per share. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Merck has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

AstraZeneca has an Earnings ESP of +1.88% and a Zacks Rank #3.

