Merck (MRK) to Acquire Private Neuroscience Company for $610M

Merck MRK announced a definitive agreement to acquire pre-clinical stage private biotech Caraway Therapeutics for a total potential consideration of up to $610 million.

Caraway Therapeutics makes medicines for genetically defined neurodegenerative and rare diseases through innovative mechanisms of action. The purchase consideration includes an undisclosed upfront payment as well as contingent milestone payments based on the development of some pipeline candidates.

Merck has been a shareholder in Caraway Therapeutics since 2018 through its MRL Ventures Fund. The board of directors of Caraway Therapeutics has already approved the deal.

Merck, in order to build its long-term portfolio, regularly enters into collaboration and licensing deals and M&A activities.

In 2023, it acquired Prometheus Biosciences, which added MK-7240 to its pipeline. MK-7240, a novel TL1A inhibitor, is being developed for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease and other autoimmune conditions. In October 2023, Merck announced a $22 billion deal with Daiichi Sankyo to co-develop and co-commercialize the latter’s three DXd ADCs — patritumab deruxtecan, ifinatamab deruxtecan and raludotatug deruxtecan worldwide, except Japan, for the treatment of multiple solid tumors.

Merck has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) currently.

