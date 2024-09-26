Merck (MRK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Merck (MRK) closed the latest trading day at $113.09, indicating a -1.43% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.6%.

The pharmaceutical company's shares have seen a decrease of 2.27% over the last month, aligning with the Medical sector and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 1.71%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Merck in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 31, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.77, showcasing a 16.9% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.48 billion, up 3.24% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $8.01 per share and a revenue of $64.14 billion, demonstrating changes of +430.46% and +6.69%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Merck. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, Merck possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Merck is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.33. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.78.

We can additionally observe that MRK currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.59. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.67.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 44, this industry ranks in the top 18% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

