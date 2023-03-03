Merck (MRK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Merck (MRK) closed the most recent trading day at $106.88, moving -0.12% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.62%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 12.91%.

Coming into today, shares of the pharmaceutical company had gained 3.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.29%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.54%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Merck as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Merck is projected to report earnings of $1.38 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 35.51%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.76 billion, down 13.49% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.87 per share and revenue of $58.48 billion, which would represent changes of -8.16% and -1.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Merck should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.08% lower. Merck is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Merck has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.58 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.98, so we one might conclude that Merck is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that MRK has a PEG ratio of 1.96. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.66 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

