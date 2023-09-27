Merck (MRK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Merck (MRK) closed at $103.94 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.38% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the pharmaceutical company had lost 4.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 2.7%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.86%.

Merck will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 26, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.95, up 5.41% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.31 billion, up 2.37% from the year-ago period.

MRK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.01 per share and revenue of $59.57 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -59.76% and +0.48%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Merck should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Merck is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Merck has a Forward P/E ratio of 35.04 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.66, which means Merck is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that MRK has a PEG ratio of 4.19 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.78 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.