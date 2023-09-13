Merck (MRK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Merck (MRK) closed at $107.81 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.11% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.12% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.29%.

Coming into today, shares of the pharmaceutical company had gained 0.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.98%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.09%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Merck as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 26, 2023. On that day, Merck is projected to report earnings of $1.95 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.41%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $15.31 billion, up 2.37% from the prior-year quarter.

MRK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.01 per share and revenue of $59.57 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -59.76% and +0.48%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Merck. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.33% lower. Merck is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Merck currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 36.24. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.55.

Investors should also note that MRK has a PEG ratio of 4.34 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.63 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

