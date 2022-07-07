Merck (MRK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Merck (MRK) closed at $93.01 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.13% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.5% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the pharmaceutical company had gained 4.08% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 0.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.54% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Merck as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 28, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.77, up 35.11% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.86 billion, up 21.53% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.31 per share and revenue of $58.18 billion, which would represent changes of +21.43% and +16%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Merck should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% higher. Merck currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Merck currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.73. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.19, so we one might conclude that Merck is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, MRK's PEG ratio is currently 1.26. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.98 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MRK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

