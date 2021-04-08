Merck (MRK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Merck (MRK) closed at $75.49 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.83% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%.

Coming into today, shares of the pharmaceutical company had gained 2.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 2.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.32%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MRK as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 29, 2021. On that day, MRK is projected to report earnings of $1.65 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.85 billion, up 6.58% from the prior-year quarter.

MRK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.56 per share and revenue of $52.07 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.44% and +8.49%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MRK should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% higher. MRK is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, MRK is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.56. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.4.

Investors should also note that MRK has a PEG ratio of 1.91 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.87 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 236, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

