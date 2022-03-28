Merck (MRK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Merck (MRK) closed the most recent trading day at $81.21, moving -0.16% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.27%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the pharmaceutical company had gained 6.58% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 3.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.76% in that time.

Merck will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 28, 2022. On that day, Merck is projected to report earnings of $1.87 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 33.57%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.73 billion, up 21.91% from the prior-year quarter.

MRK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.23 per share and revenue of $57.09 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.1% and +13.83%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Merck should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower. Merck is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Merck is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.26. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.83.

Investors should also note that MRK has a PEG ratio of 1.31 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.29 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 114, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

