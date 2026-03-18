Merck (MRK) Stock Moves -1.18%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Merck (MRK) was down 1.18% at $114.50. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.46%.

Shares of the pharmaceutical company have depreciated by 4.69% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's loss of 5.66%, and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 1.76%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Merck in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 30, 2026. On that day, Merck is projected to report earnings of -$0.57 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 125.68%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $16.01 billion, indicating a 3.09% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.47 per share and a revenue of $66.68 billion, indicating changes of -39.09% and +2.57%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Merck. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.15% increase. At present, Merck boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Merck is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.19. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 15.12.

We can additionally observe that MRK currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.11. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.11 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.