Merck (MRK) Stock Moves -1.11%: What You Should Know

Merck (MRK) closed at $130.36 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.11% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.52%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.74%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the pharmaceutical company had gained 2.58% outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 1.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.92%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Merck in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 4, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Merck to post earnings of -$0.26 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 112.21%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $16.33 billion, indicating a 3.32% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.74 per share and a revenue of $66.77 billion, representing changes of -69.49% and +2.71%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Merck. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 42.35% lower. Merck presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Merck is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 48.08. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.16.

One should further note that MRK currently holds a PEG ratio of 5.23. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.75 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, finds itself in the bottom 9% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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