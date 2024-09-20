Merck (MRK) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know

Merck (MRK) ended the recent trading session at $117.17, demonstrating a -0.05% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.36%.

Shares of the pharmaceutical company witnessed a gain of 0.58% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 1.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Merck in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 31, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.77, down 16.9% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $16.48 billion, indicating a 3.24% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $8.01 per share and a revenue of $64.14 billion, signifying shifts of +430.46% and +6.69%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Merck. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower. Right now, Merck possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Merck has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.64 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.96, so one might conclude that Merck is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that MRK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.63. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.69 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

