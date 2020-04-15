Merck (MRK) Stock Moves -0.93%: What You Should Know

Merck (MRK) closed the most recent trading day at $82.07, moving -0.93% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the pharmaceutical company had gained 11.22% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 6.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.45% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MRK as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 28, 2020. In that report, analysts expect MRK to post earnings of $1.41 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.57%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.95 billion, up 10.52% from the year-ago period.

MRK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.67 per share and revenue of $48.90 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.25% and +4.39%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MRK. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.95% lower within the past month. MRK currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, MRK is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.62. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.62, so we one might conclude that MRK is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Also, we should mention that MRK has a PEG ratio of 2.15. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. MRK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MRK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.