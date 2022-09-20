Merck (MRK) Stock Moves -0.74%: What You Should Know

Merck (MRK) closed at $86 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.74% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.13% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%.

Heading into today, shares of the pharmaceutical company had lost 4.96% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 4.89% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 7.59% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Merck as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 27, 2022. On that day, Merck is projected to report earnings of $1.74 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.4 billion, up 9.47% from the year-ago period.

MRK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.33 per share and revenue of $59.04 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.76% and +17.72%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Merck. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% higher. Merck is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Merck's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.81. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.57, which means Merck is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that MRK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.16. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.8 at yesterday's closing price.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Zacks Investment Research

