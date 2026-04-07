Merck (MRK) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, Merck (MRK) was down 1.3% at $119.28. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.18%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.1%.

Shares of the pharmaceutical company witnessed a gain of 3.19% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 6.98%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.74%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Merck in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 30, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.57, marking a 125.68% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $16.01 billion, reflecting a 3.09% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.26 per share and a revenue of $66.68 billion, demonstrating changes of -41.43% and +2.57%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Merck. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 4.35% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Merck is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, Merck is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 22.96. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 14.22.

We can also see that MRK currently has a PEG ratio of 2.29. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.34.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 156, this industry ranks in the bottom 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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