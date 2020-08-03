Merck (MRK) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $81.97, changing hands as high as $83.38 per share. Merck & Co Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MRK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MRK's low point in its 52 week range is $65.25 per share, with $92.64 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $83.14. The MRK DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.