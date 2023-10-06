Merck (MRK) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest market close, Merck (MRK) reached $103.88, with a +0.27% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.18% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.87%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.6%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the pharmaceutical company had lost 4.02% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 3.03% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 5.17% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Merck in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 26, 2023. On that day, Merck is projected to report earnings of $1.95 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.41%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $15.31 billion, showing a 2.36% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.04 per share and revenue of $59.57 billion, indicating changes of -59.36% and +0.48%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Merck. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.23% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Merck possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Merck is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 34.1. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.84, which means Merck is trading at a premium to the group.

It's also important to note that MRK currently trades at a PEG ratio of 4.08. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.68.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, placing it within the bottom 27% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

