Merck (MRK) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Merck (MRK) closed at $131.95, marking a +0.15% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.12%.

The pharmaceutical company's shares have seen an increase of 2.78% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's gain of 0.46% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 3.55%.

The upcoming earnings release of Merck will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 25, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.12, indicating a 51.43% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $15.32 billion, indicating a 5.75% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $8.59 per share and a revenue of $64.05 billion, signifying shifts of +468.87% and +6.54%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Merck. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.02% increase. Currently, Merck is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Merck is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 15.34. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.83.

One should further note that MRK currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.52. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.78 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, positioning it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.