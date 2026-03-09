Merck (MRK) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Merck (MRK) was up +1.14% at $117.11. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.83%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.38%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the pharmaceutical company had lost 5.04% lagged the Medical sector's loss of 3.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.65%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Merck in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 30, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.57, showcasing a 125.68% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $16.01 billion, reflecting a 3.09% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.47 per share and a revenue of $66.68 billion, demonstrating changes of -39.09% and +2.57%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Merck. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.19% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Merck is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Merck is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.18. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 15.83.

We can additionally observe that MRK currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.11. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. MRK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.24 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, finds itself in the bottom 19% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

