Merck (MRK) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2025, Merck (MRK) reported revenue of $17.28 billion, up 3.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.58, compared to $1.57 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.06 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.36, the EPS surprise was +9.32%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Sales- Hospital Acute Care- Bridion - U.S. : $392 million versus $379.07 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.6% change.

: $392 million versus $379.07 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.6% change. Sales- Oncology- Keytruda - International : $3.26 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.33 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.4%.

: $3.26 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.33 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.4%. Sales- Diabetes- Janumet - U.S. : $78 million versus $42.82 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +420% change.

: $78 million versus $42.82 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +420% change. Sales- Oncology- Alliance revenue- Lynparza - U.S. : $184 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $156.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.3%.

: $184 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $156.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.3%. Sales- Animal health : $1.62 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.56 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.6%.

: $1.62 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.56 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.6%. Sales-Cardiovascular-Winrevair : $360 million versus $426.29 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $360 million versus $426.29 million estimated by four analysts on average. Sales- Oncology- Keytruda : $8.14 billion versus $8.4 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.6% change.

: $8.14 billion versus $8.4 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.6% change. Sales- Oncology- Welireg : $196 million versus $174.05 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $196 million versus $174.05 million estimated by four analysts on average. Sales- Virology- Lagevrio : $138 million compared to the $144.08 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -64% year over year.

: $138 million compared to the $144.08 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -64% year over year. Sales- Oncology- Alliance Revenue- Lynparza : $379 million versus $343.6 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.5% change.

: $379 million versus $343.6 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.5% change. Sales- Vaccines- Gardasil : $1.75 billion compared to the $1.75 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -24.2% year over year.

: $1.75 billion compared to the $1.75 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -24.2% year over year. Sales- Oncology- Alliance revenue- Lenvima: $258 million versus $242.44 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.8% change.

Here is how Merck performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Merck here>>>

Shares of Merck have returned -3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.