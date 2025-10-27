Merck (MRK) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from Merck (MRK) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.36 per share, indicating an increase of 50.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $17.06 billion, representing an increase of 2.4% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Merck metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Sales- Animal health' will reach $1.56 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Sales- Oncology- Keytruda' to reach $8.40 billion. The estimate points to a change of +13.1% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales- Virology- Lagevrio' will reach $144.08 million. The estimate indicates a change of -62.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales- Oncology- Alliance Revenue- Lynparza' reaching $343.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Sales- Hospital Acute Care- Bridion - U.S.' to come in at $379.07 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Sales- Oncology- Keytruda - International' stands at $3.33 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +13.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales- Diabetes- Janumet - U.S.' will likely reach $42.82 million. The estimate points to a change of +185.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- Oncology- Alliance revenue- Lynparza - U.S.' of $156.52 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- Oncology- Alliance revenue- Lynparza - International' will reach $192.61 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales- Oncology- Alliance revenue- Lenvima - U.S.' at $164.58 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales- Oncology- Alliance revenue- Lenvima - International' should arrive at $85.34 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.4% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- Hospital Acute Care- Zerbaxa - U.S.' should come in at $40.59 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Merck shares have witnessed a change of +11.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), MRK is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

