Merck (MRK) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Merck (MRK) reported $16.29 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.9%. EPS of -$1.28 for the same period compares to $2.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.9 billion, representing a surprise of +2.44%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +15.47%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.51.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Sales- Hospital Acute Care- Bridion - International : $45 million compared to the $41.82 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -28.6% year over year.

: $45 million compared to the $41.82 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -28.6% year over year. Sales- Vaccines- Gardasil - International : $585 million compared to the $619.92 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -26% year over year.

: $585 million compared to the $619.92 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -26% year over year. Sales- Virology- Isentress - International : $24 million compared to the $31.86 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -38.5% year over year.

: $24 million compared to the $31.86 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -38.5% year over year. Sales- Diabetes- Janumet - International : $139 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $129.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -23.6%.

: $139 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $129.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -23.6%. Sales- Vaccines- Vaxneuvance : $202 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $220.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.2%.

: $202 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $220.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.2%. Sales- Oncology- Welireg : $199 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $192.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +45.3%.

: $199 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $192.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +45.3%. Sales-Cardiovascular-Winrevair : $525 million versus $474.4 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $525 million versus $474.4 million estimated by four analysts on average. Sales- Oncology- Keytruda : $7.91 billion compared to the $7.73 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.7% year over year.

: $7.91 billion compared to the $7.73 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.7% year over year. Sales- Animal health : $1.79 billion versus $1.67 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.8% change.

: $1.79 billion versus $1.67 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.8% change. Sales- Virology- Lagevrio : $28 million compared to the $61.38 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -72.6% year over year.

: $28 million compared to the $61.38 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -72.6% year over year. Sales- Oncology- Alliance revenue- Reblozyl : $148 million compared to the $130.56 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.4% year over year.

: $148 million compared to the $130.56 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.4% year over year. Sales- Hospital Acute Care- Prevymis: $272 million compared to the $227.99 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +30.8% year over year.

Here is how Merck performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Merck here>>>

Shares of Merck have returned -8.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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