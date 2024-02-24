Merck (MRK) Price Target Increased by 7.06% to 136.86

The average one-year price target for Merck (NYSE:MRK) has been revised to 136.86 / share. This is an increase of 7.06% from the prior estimate of 127.83 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 104.03 to a high of 155.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.73% from the latest reported closing price of 129.45 / share.

Merck Declares $0.77 Dividend

On November 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.77 per share ($3.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 15, 2023 received the payment on January 8, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.73 per share.

At the current share price of $129.45 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.38%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.99%, the lowest has been 2.44%, and the highest has been 3.76%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.32 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.88 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 21.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5186 funds or institutions reporting positions in Merck. This is an increase of 148 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRK is 0.74%, a decrease of 7.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.92% to 2,147,728K shares. The put/call ratio of MRK is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 85,596K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82,443K shares, representing an increase of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 87.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 79,024K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79,156K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 7.55% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 60,979K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,415K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 7.80% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 55,428K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,074K shares, representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 4.70% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 37,995K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,750K shares, representing an increase of 5.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 72.95% over the last quarter.

Merck Background Information

For 130 years, Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, has been inventing for life, bringing forward medicines and vaccines for many of the world's most challenging diseases in pursuit of its mission to save and improve lives. It demonstrates its commitment to patients and population health by increasing access to health care through far-reaching policies, programs and partnerships. Today, Merck continues to be at the forefront of research to prevent and treat diseases that threaten people and animals - including cancer, infectious diseases such as HIV and Ebola, and emerging animal diseases - as we aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world.

