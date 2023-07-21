Merck (MRK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Merck (MRK) closed the most recent trading day at $110.39, moving +1.78% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.37%.

Coming into today, shares of the pharmaceutical company had lost 4.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.82%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.43%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Merck as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 1, 2023. On that day, Merck is projected to report earnings of $1.84 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1.6%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.43 billion, down 1.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.26 per share and revenue of $58.81 billion. These totals would mark changes of -16.31% and -0.8%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Merck. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.02% lower. Merck is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Merck is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.34. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.44, so we one might conclude that Merck is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that MRK currently has a PEG ratio of 2.1. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.7 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 173, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

